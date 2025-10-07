Home / India News / India sourced military hardware worth ₹1.20 trillion in 2024-25: Rajnath

India sourced military hardware worth ₹1.20 trillion in 2024-25: Rajnath

He underlined the importance of enhancing India's own defence industries to meet myriad security challenges

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds a rifle during the inauguration of a national-level conference on Opportunities of Defence Manufacturing in the country', at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India procured military hardware and weapons worth Rs 1,20,000 crore from domestic sources by end of 2024-25 as it is increasingly focusing on boosting self-reliance to confront national security challenges, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event, Singh said the government is fully aware of the changing dynamics of battle field, especially the importance of non-contact warfare such as use of drones, and preparing for it accordingly.

In this context, he underlined the importance of enhancing India's own defence industries to meet myriad security challenges.

"In 2021-22, our capital acquisition from domestic sources was around Rs 74,000 crore, but by the end of 2024-25, the capital acquisition from domestic sources has increased to approximately Rs 1,20,000 crore," he said.

"This change is not just about data, but also about mindset," he said.

The defence minister said the Modi government has taken several policy initiatives in the last 10 years to encourage indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of defence equipment in the country.

Under these initiatives, the highest priority is now being given to domestic sourcing in procurement of military hardware, he noted.

"The government of India is fully aware of the changing nature of modern warfare. Today's warfare has become completely technology-oriented. We have seen a demonstration of this in Operation Sindoor as well," he said.

"In this, we observed that the importance of non-contact warfare, such as drones, anti-drone warfare, and air-defense systems, has significantly increased," he said.

Singh also listed goals in the defence sector to realise India's overall aim to become a developed country by 2047.

"First is that we must achieve a high degree of self-reliance in the critical defence capabilities. Second, we must become a prominent global exporter in the defence sector," he said.

"Third, to take India forward in cutting-edge technology sectors, we must achieve advancements in some new niche technologies," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab govt bans sale of Coldrif syrup after death of 14 children in MP

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra from Oct 8-9; to meet UK PM Starmer in Mumbai

We should refrain from weaponising technology, says FM Sitharaman

ED raids multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in 'fake' call centre case

India has special responsibility as Global South looks to us: Jaishankar

Topics :Rajnath SinghMilitary weaponMilitary spending

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story