ED raids multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in 'fake' call centre case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe against a "fake" call centre that is alleged to have duped numerous foreigners to the tune of millions of US dollars, officials said.
At least 15 premises in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram apart from those in Mumbai were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED probe stems from multiple FIRs registered by Delhi Police against a person named Karan Verma apart from some others.
Investigation found that the fraudsters were running multiple "fake" call centres located in Rohini, Paschim Vihar and Rajouri Garden areas of Delhi wherein foreign nationals were duped by fraudsters impersonating themselves as customer support of companies like Charles Schwab Financial Services, Microsoft, Apple etc.
The accused also impersonated as police/investigating agency officers and "extorted" money from the victims threatening them with consequences of arrest, the officials said.
The monetary assets of the victims were converted into crypto currencies, gift cards, etc.
Crypto currency wallets used by the fraudsters have reported transactions to the tune of millions of US dollars.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app