India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India on Friday officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step in its ambition to bring the multi-sport event back to the country after two decades.

The formal bid was submitted to the Commonwealth Sport (the Commonwealth Games Federation) by a delegation with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Government of Gujarat.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games..

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning "the world is one family. offering unity and human connection.