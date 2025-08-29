Home / India News / Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

real estate, realty firms
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
To improve ease of doing business and streamline land allotment in the national capital, the Delhi government will be developing a portal that will serve as a centralised platform to help investors identify suitable land parcels, officials said.

The decision for developing this portal was taken at a recent review meeting held by the Ministry of Home Affairs on compliance reduction and deregulation in Union Territories, they added.

The portal will be developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), with map-based data support from the Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), they added.

The IT Division of DSIIDC has been assigned the responsibility of developing the platform.

"The Delhi Land Bank Portal will serve as a centralised, online hub to help investors locate suitable land parcels for industrial and infrastructure development in Delhi," said an official.

The divisional heads of the land administration divisions of DSIIDC namely Industrial Estate Management (IEM) and Relocation have been directed to provide details of suitable vacant land parcels for making available on this portal by September 10, he added.

Once compiled, the information will be verified by DSIIDC's Engineering Division to authenticate the actual coordinates of each parcel. The verified data will then be forwarded to GSDL for integration with Delhi's geospatial map for display on the portal, the official explained.

Officials said the Delhi Land Bank Portal is expected to bring transparency and ease in the land identification process for potential investors, while also reducing bureaucratic delays and procedural complexities.

The Delhi government has been taking a host of steps to encourage ease of doing business in The national capital. Last month, the government had placed a draft of Delhi Industrial Policy for the next 10 years in public domain for getting stakeholders' feedback on it till July 30.

The policy proposes that scheme needs to be developed to encourage consolidation of land parcels to enhance floor space availability in industrial areas in consultation with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and industry associations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiReal Estate

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

