Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

To improve ease of doing business and streamline land allotment in the national capital, the Delhi government will be developing a portal that will serve as a centralised platform to help investors identify suitable land parcels, officials said.

The decision for developing this portal was taken at a recent review meeting held by the Ministry of Home Affairs on compliance reduction and deregulation in Union Territories, they added.

The portal will be developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), with map-based data support from the Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), they added.

The IT Division of DSIIDC has been assigned the responsibility of developing the platform.

"The Delhi Land Bank Portal will serve as a centralised, online hub to help investors locate suitable land parcels for industrial and infrastructure development in Delhi," said an official. The divisional heads of the land administration divisions of DSIIDC namely Industrial Estate Management (IEM) and Relocation have been directed to provide details of suitable vacant land parcels for making available on this portal by September 10, he added. Once compiled, the information will be verified by DSIIDC's Engineering Division to authenticate the actual coordinates of each parcel. The verified data will then be forwarded to GSDL for integration with Delhi's geospatial map for display on the portal, the official explained.