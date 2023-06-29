Home / India News / India, Tanzania agree on five-year roadmap for defence cooperation

India, Tanzania agree on five-year roadmap for defence cooperation

India and Tanzania have finalised a five-year roadmap to expand overall bilateral defence cooperation including in areas of infrastructure building and collaboration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration with a view to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region, the defence ministry said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
India and Tanzania have finalised a five-year roadmap to expand overall bilateral defence cooperation including in areas of infrastructure building and collaboration in military equipment and technology.

Both sides agreed on the roadmap at the second edition of India-Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting that was held in Arusha on June 28 and 29.

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration with a view to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region," the defence ministry said.

It said the Indian delegation highlighted the growing prowess of the Indian defence manufacturing to export to friendly countries.

"A five-year roadmap for defence cooperation was also agreed to between the two sides, which covers initiatives ranging from customised training and capacity building to maritime cooperation, infrastructure building and collaboration in defence equipment and technology," the ministry said in a statement.

Representatives from Indian defence public sector undertakings also accompanied the Indian delegation at the talks.

"They held extensive meetings with the stakeholders from the Tanzanian Forces on the sidelines of the JDCC meeting," it said.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for development partnership.

"The visit of the Indian delegation for the JDCC meeting is expected to further strengthen defence relations with Tanzania," the ministry said.

Topics :IndiaTanzaniaDefence

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:17 PM IST

