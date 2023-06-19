Home / India News / India to resolve disparity in global aircraft leasing rules, national laws

India to resolve disparity in global aircraft leasing rules, national laws

A resolution could help lessors to Go First airline reclaim their planes and fly them out of the country after the carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in May

Reuters PARIS
Jun 19 2023
By Tim Hepher

PARIS (Reuters) - India is working to resolve discrepancies between global aircraft leasing rules and its national bankruptcy laws, the country's aviation secretary told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow.

A resolution could help lessors to Go First airline reclaim their planes and fly them out of the country after the carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in May, a move that resulted in a freeze on all its assets including the jets.

 

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by David Evans)

Topics :Indian aviationaircraftCivil Aviation

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

