4,000 temporary homes to be built for displaced people: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that 4,000 prefabricated temporary homes would be constructed within two months for the people displaced in the ethnic violence.

The violence, which broke out since May 3, so far has claimed 120 lives and injured around 400 people of different communities.

After visiting some relief camps, the Manipur Chief Minister said that the people residing in the relief camps comprising students, women, elderly persons and others are suffering, and the government as much as possible is trying to help them by providing all basic necessities.

"Collection of construction materials and process to construct the temporary houses have already started to build the prefabricated temporary houses for the displaced people. After completion of the temporary houses, the inmates of the relief camps would be shifted there for a brief period before their permanent settlement at their original places," Singh told the media.

In view of the ethnic strife in Manipur since May 3, approximately 50,650 men, women and children, displaced in the violence, are sheltered in 350 camps.

To a question about the Sunday midnight incident in which militants burnt down five houses at Leimakhong village in Imphal West District, the Chief Minister said that he already talked with an Army officer about this incident.

"I am also surprised how this incident of burning of houses took place in such a secured place. I would hold a review meeting with the security officials and would discuss how it happened and how such an incident can be prevented in future. Such types of violence have to be stopped immediately, otherwise the perpetrators would face the consequences," Singh said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Meitei community people not to take up arms on their hands and maintain peace and harmony for the greater interest of Manipur and restore peace in the state at the earliest.

Referring to his telephonic discussion with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, Manipur CM said: "It was a very positive discussion. Zoramthanga is well-experienced and the senior-most Chief Minister in the entire northeast region. I apprised him that some of the people belonging to the Meitei community residing in Mizoram and they are a little apprehensive due to the ongoing crisis in Manipur. He assured me that nothing would happen... Mizoram government would provide safety and security to them."

Meanwhile, the All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association (AAMYA), who on Sunday announced to launch indefinite economic blockade on the National Highway connecting Assam and Mizoram through Lailapur, Cachar district in southern Assam from June 23 onwards, has called it off on Monday.

A statement of the AAMYA said that the organisation was irked by the response of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) justifying their stand of supporting the demand for the separate administrative (equivalent to separate state) for the Chin-Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur invoking Article 3 of Constitution, which, according to the organisation, is not relevant in the context of Manipur which has a boundary recognised by the international community even before erstwhile princely ruled Manipur merges with India in September 1949.

The organisation stated in any arrangement of peace and dialogue, MNF and the Mizoram government must not go against the integrity of Manipur.

AAMYA sought clarification from the Mizoram government whether the statement of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga is supportive of steps taken by the Manipur government.

