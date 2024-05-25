Home / India News / India, US officials discuss opportunities to strengthen space cooperation

India, US officials discuss opportunities to strengthen space cooperation

Meeting for the second annual US-India Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue (AD3), the officials discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag
Photo: Shutterstock (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 7:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior defence officials from India and the US have met here to discuss opportunities to strengthen space cooperation and identified potential areas for collaboration with the American industry, the Pentagon said Friday.

Meeting for the second annual US-India Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue (AD3), the officials discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The American team was led by Vipin Narang, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Space Policy, and the visiting Indian delegation was led by Vishwesh Negi, India's Joint Secretary for International Cooperation.

During this year's Dialogue, Narang and Negi discussed opportunities to strengthen space cooperation and identified potential areas for collaboration with US industry, said Department of Defence Spokesperson Cmdr. Jessica Anderson.

Among a group of US and Indian defence officials, the two co-chaired the first US-India principal-level tabletop discussion that explored areas to enhance cooperation in the space domain.

They agreed to advance AD3 through regular working group discussions.

The visiting Indian Government delegation also engaged with the US Space Command, the Joint Commercial Operations Cell, and artificial intelligence experts from across the US Department of Defence, Anderson said.

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

India's defence sector a $138bn opportunity; HAL, BEL top buys: Nomura

Analysts remain selective on space-related stocks as govt eases FDI norms

Department of Defence Production issues notification to rejig DGQA

Eager to deepen, strengthen cooperation with partners in India: US official

Pune car crash: Action against bars affecting livelihood, employees protest

LS polls phase VI: Voting begins for 58 seats across 7 states, UTs including Delhi

Nasa to soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts: Garcetti

Remove all illegal hoardings in Mumbai, Maharashtra region: CM to officials

NIA arrests one more accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast case

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US India relations US governmentIsro projectsNASA moon missionNASA

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story