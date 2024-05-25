LS polls phase VI LIVE: Every vote counts, make yours count too, appeals PM Modi

Delhi minister Atishi Marlena casts her vote at polling booth in Delhi
Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi Marlena casts her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, at a polling booth in Delhi.
8:56 AM
Polling begins for 8 LS seats in West Bengal, actor Dev, ex-judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay in fray
The polling began at 7 am in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur constituencies. It would continue till 6 pm.
8:43 AM
China-Taiwan tensions: Taiwan army detects 62 Chinese military aircraft, 27 vessels around nation
Taiwan's Defence Ministry, on Saturday, detected a large Chinese military presence around the nation, with military aircraft and vessels operating around Taiwan.
8:33 AM
LS polls 2024: Voting underway for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats, Karnal Assembly by-election
Polling began on Saturday morning for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and the by-election to the Karnal Assembly seat. Former CM and BJP's candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar was among early voters in the state.
8:28 AM
Polling begins for all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi
Voting for the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi began on Saturday, May 25 morning in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election amid tight security arrangements. The weather department has issued a "yellow alert" for the day and predicted that the mercury is likely to reach a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius. The Delhi election department is making adequate preparations for voters because of the heat.
8:24 AM
Vote for unity, justice, important issues: Congress President Kharge to voters
"Vote for unity, justice, important issues," Mallikarjun Kharge urges voters to vote in record numbers, ANI reported.
8:19 AM
LS polls 2024: Voting underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
8:03 AM
Air India's Mumbai-San Francisco flight delayed by 5 hours; rescheduled
A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Mumbai was delayed by more than five hours. The passangers had to face a tough time as the flight was later rescheduled for Saturday.
7:52 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: 60,000 police personnel, drones deployed in Delhi
The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the Lok Sabha election in the city on Saturday, deploying over 60,000 personnel on the ground to ensure peaceful, free and fair polling, officials said.
7:42 AM
PDP workers, polling agents being asked to report to police stations: Mufti
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Friday that the polling agents and workers of her party are being asked to report to police stations ahead of the voting for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, PTI reported.
7:31 AM
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini casts his vote in his native village
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini casts his vote at a polling booth in his native village Mirzapur, Narayangarh. CM Saini is BJP's candidate for Karnal Assembly by-polls.
7:20 AM
Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri casts his vote, shows inked finger at polling booth in Delhi
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, his wife Lakshmi Puri show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling booth in Delhi
7:09 AM
EAM S Jaishankar arrives at polling station in Delhi to cast his vote
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives at a polling station in Delhi to cast his vote for the sixth phase of lok sabha polls.
7:08 AM
Former CM and BJP's Karnal LS candidate ML Khattar among early voters
Former Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote at a polling booth in Karnal, Haryana. Congress has fielded Divyanshu Budhiraja from this seat.
7:04 AM
Before BJP, mornings were about corruption, evenings about bomb blasts: CM Yogi
Attacking the previous governments in the state of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that during Congress' and Samajwadi Party's rule, mornings would start with the news of corruption, while the evenings were marked by terrorist bomb blasts. The CM was addressing a public gathering at Pipraich in Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency where he was seeking votes for BJP candidate and sitting MP Ravi Kishan Shukla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts. Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.
Voting started at 7 AM as voters have started reaching polling booths. Voters from 58 constituencies across the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Haryana will choose their represrntatives on Saturday in the sixth phase of 2024 general elections. Simultaneous polling for 42 Assembly seats in Odisha will also be held on Saturday. With Saturday's polling is completed, voting in almost 90 per cent (485) of the seats would have concluded. Key candidates in the sixth phase are Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur); Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur); Rao Inderjit Singh and Raj Babbar (Gurgaon); Sambit Patra (Puri); Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal); Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra); Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag); Deependra Hooda (Rohtak); Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi); and Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi). The United Nations' apex court has ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire, PTI reported. Experts believe that Israel is unlikely to comply with the court order, however, the order is expected to ratchet up the pressure on the increasingly isolated country. Israel has drawn major criticism, including from its western allies, particularly since it turned its focus to Rafah.