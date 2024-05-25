LS polls phase VI LIVE: Every vote counts, make yours count too, appeals PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people on Saturday to vote in large numbers in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, saying every vote counts. Democracy thrives when people are engaged and active in the electoral process, he said in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Voting started at 7 AM as voters have started reaching polling booths. Voters from 58 constituencies across the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Haryana will choose their represrntatives on Saturday in the sixth phase of 2024 general elections. Simultaneous polling for 42 Assembly seats in Odisha will also be held on Saturday. With Saturday's polling is completed, voting in almost 90 per cent (485) of the seats would have concluded. Key candidates in the sixth phase are Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur); Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur); Rao Inderjit Singh and Raj Babbar (Gurgaon); Sambit Patra (Puri); Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal); Naveen Jindal (Kurukshetra); Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag); Deependra Hooda (Rohtak); Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi); and Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi). The United Nations' apex court has ordered Israel on Friday to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire, PTI reported. Experts believe that Israel is unlikely to comply with the court order, however, the order is expected to ratchet up the pressure on the increasingly isolated country. Israel has drawn major criticism, including from its western allies, particularly since it turned its focus to Rafah. Attacking the previous governments in the state of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath said that during Congress' and Samajwadi Party's rule, mornings would start with the news of corruption, while the evenings were marked by terrorist blasts. The CM was addressing a public gathering at Pipraich in Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency where he was seeking votes for BJP candidate and sitting MP Ravi Kishan Shukla.