Home / India News / India will become number one destination for tourism by 2047: Reddy

India will become number one destination for tourism by 2047: Reddy

"By 2025, we will be in a better situation and by 2047, India will become the world's number 1 destination in the tourism sector," he said

ANI General News
India will become number one destination for tourism by 2047: Reddy

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy on Monday said India will become the number one destination in the world by 2047 in the tourism sector.

Speaking to Media, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "The tourism sector's G20 ministerial meetings will start tomorrow. Today, side meetings have taken place. Ministers have come today as well. United Nations World Trade Organisation Secretary-General, some other important organisations, delegates from different countries, and experts are part of it. You take any tourist destination in India including different areas, nearby 6-7 km, you can identify a lot of plastic because tourists throw away plastic bottles and food items. Not only for India, but plastic is also a very big issue for any tourist destination across the world. We want to aware people of the country on how to use plastic. Today, we had a discussion with officers of G20 countries and stakeholders in the meeting over this."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ganga cruise which was a success.

"In another event, we discussed cruise tourism. Recently honourable Prime Minister in India inaugurated the Ganga cruise. A cruise started for about 50 days. It was a success. In India, we have a sea coast of more than 750 km. We need to explore. People from different countries want to visit India and people from India also want to visit other countries. But today, in India, people think cruise tourism is for rich people, but I would want to say that middle-class families can also go for cruise tourism. We are trying to promote cruise tourism in the coming days. This year as well a conference will be held. From many different countries people from cruise tourism will come to the Global Investment Summit which will be organised by the Ministry of Tourism to invest," Reddy added.

He said that the Ministerial meeting of the G-20 will start on Tuesday in which discussions will be held on different issues.

"The Ministerial meeting of G-20 will start tomorrow in which discussions will be held on different issues because you know tourism and hospitality is one of the sectors that have been highly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. We are moving ahead with great hope. Tourism will be an important sector in India. India is going to be the world's number 1 destination. Different countries have different issues. India has spiritual tourism, UN related UNESCO heritage sites. These 250 G20 meetings that are being held in India, will give a chance to improve tourism in India," said Reddy.

Speaking about bilateral dialogue with G20 countries, Reddy said, "I am going to hold discussions with every single country delegate about how to bring their good practices in India and how to give India's any technology to them. In the coming days, the National tourism police will come and different websites will be opened. Tourism officers will also be appointed in different important embassies. I have full faith that there is a full chance for the tourism sector to move ahead. Different bilateral discussions will be held with all 29 countries on how to move ahead with mutual cooperation, and what MoU can be there. Today also we have signed 2-3 MoUs and in the coming days more MoUs can be signed."

Speaking about International Yoga Day, he said that on the day of International Yoga Day, a Yoga session will be organised in Raj Bhawan on June 21 in the morning.

When asked if tourism will play a major role in boosting the economy of India, Reddy said, "Tourism will definitely play a major role in boosting the economy of the country. By 2025, we will be in a better situation and by 2047, India will become the world's number 1 destination in the tourism sector.

Also Read

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

National strategy, Roadmap formed to boost medical tourism: Govt

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

Will not give assent to University Laws Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor

All wings of govt must work in tandem to realise objectives: Odisha CM

PM Modi to launch 2 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

Manipur CM urges people with arms not to attack, appeals to maintain peace

Centre's livestock draft Bill 2023 sets the cat among the pigeons

Topics :tourismKrishna Reddy

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:57 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story