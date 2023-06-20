Home / India News / Manipur CM urges people with arms not to attack, appeals to maintain peace

Manipur CM urges people with arms not to attack, appeals to maintain peace

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored.

ANI General News
Manipur CM urges people with arms not to attack, appeals to maintain peace

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to the people to maintain peace and urged those with arms not to attack so that normalcy can be restored.

"I appeal to the people who are with arms not to attack anything. Please maintain peace so that we can resource normalcy in the state....," said N Biren Singh while talking to reporters.

Earlier on Monday, CM N Biren Singh visited some relief camps in the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.

"I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. State Government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily," Manipur CM said.

"Around 3000-4000, houses will be constructed...We are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated.

On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on which Manipur CM said he will hold a review meeting of the security, how it happened.

"Now, I am going to have a review meeting of the security, how it happened and how it can be prevented in the future. These types of things have to be stopped immediately...," Manipur CM said.

The soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.

In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during the night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view the presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, was evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable. Additional columns inducted in the area and joint operations are in progress."

The Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley on Sunday.

Last week, on Wednesday, miscreants tried to burn down the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West. His home was partly burnt.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Kuki MLAs, civil society groups decide against dialogue with Manipur govt

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Centre's livestock draft Bill 2023 sets the cat among the pigeons

Mandatory footwear quality standards to come into force from July 1

LS Speaker completes 4 years in office, says House enhanced India's image

Odisha triple train crash: House of railway signal JE sealed by CBI

Telangana High Court issues notice to RBI Governor in Mahesh Bank case

Topics :ManipurBiren Singhviolence

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story