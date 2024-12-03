Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army receives supply of 480 indigenous loitering munitions

Indian Army receives supply of 480 indigenous loitering munitions

The first indigenous Loiter Munition, Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur has supplied the complete lot of 480 loitering munitions under a contract

Army, Soilder, Commando
Solar Industries has also submitted proposals to the defence forces for the Design & Development of a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class of drones (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major success for indigenous weapon systems, the Indian Army has received the supply of 480 loitering munitions made by a Nagpur-based defence manufacturing firm with over 75 per cent indigenous content.

The first indigenous Loiter Munition, Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries in Nagpur has supplied the complete lot of 480 loitering munitions under a contract signed under emergency procurement powers by the force, defence officials said.

The indigenous loitering munition named Nagastra-1 has an indigenous content of more than 75 per cent and has been designed and developed indigenously by the firm.

The system is man-portable, and light and is intended to be used for precision strike capabilities by the Army troops, officials said.

Solar Industries is working on the advanced versions of the munition named Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3 with extended performance and warhead carrying capabilities.

Solar Industries has also submitted proposals to the defence forces for the Design & Development of a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class of drones.

More From This Section

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Srinagar

US govt approves sale of $1.17 bn of MH-60R helicopter equipment to India

Redoubled focus on niche, disruptive technologies: Navy Chief Tripathi

Iran-backed Iraqi militias enter Syria to help govt fighting rebels

Premium

German or Spanish submarine? Indian Navy's choice depends on the best AIP

A few other Indian firms are also now moving towards developing the MALE indigenously under the defence ministry's Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) category for acquisition.

The forces are working towards having an Indigenous MALE programme to develop a drone industry which can produce high capability drones at relatively lower costs.

The force is looking at acquiring 97 MALE drones to fulfil their surveillance requirements.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' to begin on Dec 2

Indian Army conducts medical camps in Manipur, benefitting over 800 people

Oct's patrolling pact with China implemented with agreed timelines: Govt

46 years of unpaid rent: J&K court orders army to pay for occupied land

Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' transforming remote villages in Arunachal

Topics :Indian ArmyIndian Defence forcesIndian Defence Staffammunition manufactureNagpur

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story