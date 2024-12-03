Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Srinagar

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest on Tuesday, police said. The Operation is in progress.

The encounter started on December 2, based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army & J & K Police at Harwan, Srinagar. During search initial contact was established. Further information is awaited.

Earlier on November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted. During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.

On November 9, based on specific intelligence regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the Army and JK Police in general area Rajpura, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Troops effectively retaliated. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces.

On November 6, Security forces eliminated one terrorist in the Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.