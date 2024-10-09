Indian Army soldier abducted by terrorists found dead in Jammu and Kashmir

An Indian Army soldier was found dead with gunshot wounds after being abducted by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two soldiers from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were kidnapped from a forest area in Anantnag during a joint anti-terror operation conducted by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. However, one soldier escaped despite sustaining two bullet wounds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The second soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmed Bhat, was found dead in the Pathribal forest area of Anantnag during a subsequent search operation, also showing signs of bullet injuries.

The injured soldier was quickly taken to a medical facility for treatment, and reports indicate that his condition is stable. This incident occurred just a day after the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were announced.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Core said, “Based on intelligence input, a joint counter-terrorist operation was launched by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies in Kazwan Forest in Kokernag on October 8. The operation continued overnight as one soldier of the Territorial Army was reported missing.”

Pakistani intruder arrested in Jammu

A Pakistani intruder has been arrested along the International Border in Jammu, with further details regarding the situation pending. Security officials informed the news agency PTI that the 31-year-old man was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he illegally crossed into Indian territory on Tuesday evening.

The intruder has been identified as Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province. He was captured in the Makwal area and was found in possession of knives, a smartwatch, and an empty SIM card holder. Authorities also recovered a cigarette packet and a five-rupee coin in Pakistani currency from him.