From Hasina extradition to India ties: Muhammad Yunus' plan for Bangladesh

Yunus acknowledges recent events may have 'disheartened' India

When asked about recent tensions in bilateral ties, Yunus acknowledged that recent events in Bangladesh might have "disheartened" India, adding, "they were not pleased with the changes," though he refrained from specifying the incidents.

"It will be difficult for us to move along without each other," Yunus said, adding, "It is only natural that we have close ties and good relations in every sphere."

India has called on Bangladesh's interim government to ensure peaceful religious events for the latter's Hindu minority. A United Nations report noted that over 600 people, including Hindus, were killed in violent protests following the ousting of Hasina's government.

"Things will be clear to them when they see that the entire world is accepting us, how can they not accept us?" Yunus added.

Yunus explained that India must pursue good relations with Bangladesh not because "we are forcing them" but because this is "necessary in their own interest."

He added, "Just as we need them in our interest, they need us in their interest. So, we have to forget certain transient matters... The main thing is to maintain good relations. We have to use everything in our power to advance towards that."

Yunus on ties with India and China

Years ago, Yunus argued that Bangladesh could benefit from being positioned between two giants – India and China. Reflecting on this, he remarked, "Many years ago, I had said that is a large advantage for us."

"The fact that we are positioned between two large economies is a strength for us, not a weakness," said Yunus, who is also known for his close ties with the United States and the West. "We can learn from both countries. We will have markets in both countries. Both countries will come to us," he added.

Yunus reiterated that Bangladesh must maintain relations with both these nations, calling it "an opportunity for us."

Yunus bats for a stronger SAARC

He stressed the importance of improving ties with India in South Asian diplomacy, while also advocating for a stronger South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).





On the issue of SAARC, Yunus stated, "I feel that this is our future. The European Union can move ahead so closely despite such historical divides. We do not have such a history of conflict. Why can't we be able to move ahead?"

He also revealed that during the recent UN General Assembly in New York, he urged regional leaders to support SAARC, adding that "everyone I have met has expressed their desire for SAARC."

"The heads of government of SAARC countries held meetings with me (in New York). I met everyone except India. Sri Lanka couldn't attend as they had just appointed their President. I would have met him as well," Yunus said.

He noted, "Even if just for formalities' sake, the SAARC countries took a picture together, signalling unity."

When questioned about the obstacles preventing SAARC's reactivation, Yunus replied, "That can be resolved."

He suggested that India could suspend certain issues with Pakistan while still advancing with SAARC, describing this as a key policy he intends to follow.

Yunus also confirmed that Bangladesh would intensify efforts to gain ASEAN membership.

"We will have ASEAN on one side, SAARC on the other, with Bangladesh in the middle. We can align with both blocs. This will give us a broader position," he explained.

Yunus on Sheikh Hasina's extradition

Domestically, Yunus said his government's primary goal is to implement reforms in every sector. He stated that preparations for elections would proceed alongside these reforms but did not specify how long his interim administration would remain in power.





When asked about the possibility of Sheikh Hasina's extradition, Yunus replied, "We (the interim government) do not need to focus on these matters. We are working on judicial reforms. Once the judicial system is reformed, decisions regarding who will be judged and how they will be judged will naturally follow."

"We are not making political decisions now. We are simply creating the framework. Everything will progress as it should. We are merely facilitating the process," Yunus said.

Regarding the calls from some quarters to ban Hasina's Awami League party, he added, "That decision is not for us to make."