Home / India News / Indian institutions made culture of resolving issues via dialogue: CJI

CJI Chandrachud said that the sense of dialogue between communities and different stakeholders has promoted a sense of understanding across the nation

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said Indian institutions have developed a culture of resolving problems through dialogue, tolerance and shared values, unlike many other nations where resolution takes place through arms and weapons.

After inaugurating the new building of the Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court here, the CJI said that the rule of law sustains the nation and judges, lawyers and litigants.

"There are so many countries in the world where the resolution of problems takes place through arms and weapons. But the importance of our institution is that we have replaced a culture of violence with a culture of dialogue, a culture of tolerance, a culture of understanding and the realisation that we share the shared values for bringing about human happiness," he said.

The CJI said that the important message that the court of justice sends across society is that "We stand for the rule of law, we stand for the peaceful resolution of disputes."

CJI Chandrachud said that the sense of dialogue between communities and different stakeholders has promoted a sense of understanding across the nation.

He urged more women to join the judiciary, and called for special efforts to ensure that the workplace is more conducive to them.

The CJI also said that the new building of the Aizawl bench with modern facilities is a step in the right direction.

The Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court was established on July 5, 1990. It used to function from Ainawn Veng, a distance of about 5 km from the heart of the Mizoram capital

The foundation stone of the new building was laid on March 4, 2017, by Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh.

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

