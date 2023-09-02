This is not Gehlot govt, it is 'Grih-loot' govt: BJP chief in Rajasthan

Attacking the Congress dispensation in Rajasthan over crime against women, corruption and other issues, BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday called upon the people to remove the government if they want to change the situation in the state.

He accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of being a 'Grih-loot sarkar' that loots houses of people, and alleged that the ruling Congress in the state has given a free hand to its MLAs to indulge in corruption and fill the pockets of their party "bosses" in Delhi.

Targeting the opposition INDIA alliance, the BJP chief said the grouping "does not care for the people". They are only worried about saving their families and therefore, they have joined hands against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

"The Grand Alliance members want to remove Modi ji because they are concerned not about the country but only about their families. The opposition alliance is only concerned about taking the family forward! Lalu is worried about Tejaswi, Sonia is worried about Rahul, Akhilesh is worried about Dimple, Uddhav is worried about Aditya and Mamta Didi is worried about her nephew," Nadda said.

He accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of being involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. "2G Scam, Coal Scam, Commonwealth Scam, in this way they committed countless scams".

"Therefore, they have nothing to do with the country, they are only doing it to hide their corruption and save their families," Nadda said.

"This is not Gehlot government, this is a 'Grih-loot' sarkar that loots houses of the people. The Congress means loot, corruption and misgovernance," he claimed, addressing a public meeting in Sawai Madhopur on the launch of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra'.

"They do not care for the peace and happiness of Rajasthan. It is their desire to do corruption, give a free hand to MLAs, make provisions for open loot and ensure that this money goes to the bosses in Delhi," Nadda alleged.

He added that the Congress was not bothered about the country but for the "relaunch" of Rahul Gandhi. Nadda also named leaders of other opposition parties and alleged that they were only bothered about saving their families.

"They say remove Modi because they are worried about their families. We say take Modi forward and take the country forward," he said.

The BJP national president said the farmers and the youth of Rajasthan are feeling cheated.

Nadda said Rajasthan used to be called a peace-loving state, but today it is being known as a state of rape and atrocities.

"Therefore, now Rajasthan is not going to tolerate it," he said.

The people of Rajasthan are going to bid farewell to the Congress government, which has broken promises, forever, the BJP leader said.

He said the Gehlot government is today known for its 'red diary'.

"What is there in the red diary? What is the reason that a minister who brings that diary is terminated. The people of Rajasthan should learn a lesson whosoever is protecting this red diary should be dismissed in the coming elections," he said.

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that the red diary, which he had secured on Gehlot's direction from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an IT raid in July 2020 had details of the Gehlot government's financial transactions.

Referring to the Pratapgarh incident where a 21-year-old woman was paraded naked, Nadda said, "The oppression of women that is going on in Rajasthan today, humanity is getting ashamed. Women are being insulted openly, but the government is silent, and remains a mute spectator."

The party president said the BJP always talks about the empowerment of the villages, the poor, the deprived, the afflicted, the exploited, the Dalits, the farmers, the women and the youth, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also done the work of empowering them.

He said the BJP government at the Centre is worried about the poor. Under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 80 crore people are being given 5 kg rice and one kg pulses. On the other hand, 4.5 crore people in Rajasthan are getting these food items. "Today 13.5 crore people have come out of the poverty line. Today extreme poverty in India is less than 1 per cent," he said.

Nadda said Rajasthan has always given a new direction and a new vision. Taking inspiration from that, the party is starting the 'Parivartan Yatra' with the resolve to move towards success and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Rajasthan.

The BJP chief also congratulated the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission.

The party will launch a total of four yatras from different locations from Saturday to Tuesday and each yatra will be inaugurated by a central leader. The second yatra will start on September 3 from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur which will be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The third yatra will be launched from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the fourth yatra on September 5 from Gogamedi, Hanumangrh.

The four yatras will traverse through all 200 assembly constituencies under which Kisan chaupal, motorcycle rallies, meeting of women, Dalit chaupals will be organised to seek votes for the party.

Addressing the rally, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the Gehlot government is concerned about its own interests and not the interests of the public.

Raje said to bring the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) on the ground, her BJP government signed an agreement on the sharing of river water with Madhya Pradesh on August 25, 2005.

"But, unfortunately, the Gehlot government came and the ERCP was put on hold. When the BJP government came in power again, we took forward its work by making a detailed project report," she said.

She said the BJP will not let the interests of the people of Rajasthan suffer and will form its government in the upcoming elections.

Assembly election in the state is due later this year.