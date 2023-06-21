Home / India News / Indian Navy form 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' on 9th International Yoga Day

Naval ships deployed in the Indian Ocean region are visiting ports of friendly foreign countries and spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on International Day of Yoga

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Naval ships deployed in the Indian Ocean region are visiting ports of friendly foreign countries and spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on International Day of Yoga forming an 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

Yoga day events and activities are being conducted on Indian naval ships, including Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra and Brahmaputra -- all of which are deployed in the Indian Ocean Region.

Port calls by Indian naval ships include those at Chattogram in Bangladesh, Safaga in Egypt, Jakarta in Indonesia, Mombasa in Kenya, Toamasina in Madagascar, Muscat in Oman, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Phuket in Thailand and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where yoga sessions are being organised in accordance with the "Common Yoga Protocol".

Nearly 3,500 naval personnel on board 19 Indian Navy ships have travelled more than 35,000 kilometres as ambassadors of yoga in both national and international waters, the Indian Navy has said.

This includes more than 2,400 personnel on 11 naval ships at foreign ports or international waters.

Yoga day celebrations are also being done on board ships of several foreign navies in concert with India's overseas missions, involving more than 1,200 foreign navy personnel.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had held yoga awareness campaigns to encourage maximum participation by naval personnel, defence civilians and families.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of countries.

The first IDY was observed on June 21, 2015.

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

