Indian Olympic Association appoints ex-IPL official Raghuram Iyer as CEO

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals' former official Raghuram Iyer as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a year after it was due and following repeated reminders from the IOC.

The IOA said Iyer was appointed as its CEO after a "meticulous selection process conducted by the nomination committee".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO," the IOA said in a statement.

"His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India," it said.

Iyer had earlier served as CEO of IPL sides Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants.

As per the new Constitution drafted by a Supreme Court-constituted panel and approved by the IOC, the IOA was to appoint a CEO who would perform the functions of the erstwhile secretary general, within a month after taking charge of the new executive council led by PT Usha on December 10, 2022.

The IOA had received flak from the International Olympic Council (IOC) for not filling up the crucial post for nearly one year.

IOA joint secretary and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey had been discharging the functions of the CEO. The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights.