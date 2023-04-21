Indian software industry expected to reach $100 bn by 2025: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday asserted that the Indian software product industry is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2025.

The Indian software product industry is expected to reach USD 100 billion by 2025. The future of the IT industry in India is bright and booming with plentiful opportunities for the growing pool of highly skilled IT professionals, "the union minister said while addressing students at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Sriperumbudur.

Emphasizing that the booming software industry has provided employment opportunities to the youth, he said, "The IT industry in the country has added 4.45 lakh new jobs in the financial year 2022 bringing the total employment in the sector to close to 50 lakh".

Speaking about the future of the IT sector in India, he said that the new improvised IT technologies would transform the way business is being operated in India.

"The IT industry in India is expected to see a significant increase in the adoption of the digital technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security. These advanced technologies are transforming the way business is operated," he added.

He further said that these technologies "are enabling organisations to become more agile and efficient".

Mentioning how technology has made it easy for people to work remotely, the minister said, "Many organisations are now looking for IT professionals who are flexible and are able to work remotely. this trend is likely to continue in the future. IT professionals in India who can work remotely are in high demand."

Anurag Thakur started his address in Tamil by motivating the students, "How are you all?" He urged them to do physical activities to live peacefully and be a part of a team.Ups and downs come in life and if you are strong physically and mentally, you can succeed in life."

He also encouraged the students to participate in sports, saying that it will make the students' lives better.

"Tamil Nadu is the state where top brains in the world come from; even at least two scientists would be at the top at the global level," said Anurag Thakur, adding, "You all have to study about C V Raman, too. It will help you to come up in life.