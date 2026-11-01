Indigenous bullet train inches closer to reality as squeeze tests progress

India’s indigenous bullet train programme is inching closer to reality with the B28 trainset being built in Bengaluru. The integrated car body of the trainset being built by state-owned BEML is undergoing the final stages of a squeeze test.

A squeeze test is a critical quality assurance process in which the train car body is subjected to controlled compressive and tensile forces to assess its structural strength, rigidity and dimensional stability.

On Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also said that the high-speed trains would be introduced in a way that fares would be much cheaper than flights and ordinary people would be able to afford them.

“After the squeeze test, the propulsion systems will be inserted and it will undergo a climate test with temperatures as high as 50 degrees and as low as negative, along with rain and dusty environments,” Vaishnaw said in Bengaluru. The trainset is being built to serve the first corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which was initially expected to cost ₹1.08 trillion but has since seen a near doubling of the estimates. According to the Railways, it will have a maximum test speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 249 kmph, a total train length of 202 metres comprising eight cars (four motor cars and four trailer cars), and a passenger capacity of 557.

Two eight-car trains can be coupled to form a 16-car train for future operations. The train’s nose and car body profile have been optimised using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. These are computer-based simulations used to study how air flows around the train, the Railways said. The aerodynamic design helps reduce air resistance, mitigate tunnel pressure waves and sonic booms, and reduce turbulence. The HVAC rooftop profile, roof panels and airflow deflectors are integrated into the aerodynamic design. These trainsets will still be slower than the Japanese Shinkansen trainsets that the Indian government expects to procure from Japan, which can run at speeds of up to 350 kmph.