Home / India News / Indo-Russia ties very strong, very steady: Jaishankar as he meets Lavrov

Indo-Russia ties very strong, very steady: Jaishankar as he meets Lavrov

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia, in his opening remarks said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have been in frequent contact

Jaishankar said the two sides have seen different expressions of their cooperation this year. (Photo: X/@drjaishankar)
Press Trust of India Moscow

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the relationship between India and Russia has been "very strong, very steady" as he met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation in different spheres, the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions.

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia, in his opening remarks said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin have been in frequent contact.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our relations have been very strong, very steady. And I think we have lived up to a special and privileged strategic partnership. This year we have already met six times, and this is our 7th meeting," he said, noting that forums like G20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, ASEAN, and BRICS allowed many more and many regular contacts.

During today's meeting, the two sides will focus on bilateral cooperation in different spheres, adjusting it to changing circumstances and demands, he said.

"We will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions, also focus on development challenges that the Global South faces and of course the multilateralism and the building of a multipolar world order," he said.

Jaishankar said the two sides have seen different expressions of their cooperation this year. "I will also mention our presence at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok at the meetings. And on the bilateral economic cooperation the India, Russia intergovernmental commission, which I had co-chaired with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov," he said.

"We are very glad to see continued progress and we expect a strong Russian participation at the Vibrant Gujarat meeting in January," he added.

On his part, Lavrov said the relations between India and Russia are very long and very good and it's good to see that they're moving on consistently in the present moment.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar held a "comprehensive and productive" meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Manturov on the bilateral economic cooperation during which they witnessed the signing of some "very important" agreements related to the construction of the future power-generating units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

"The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterised by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release ahead of Jaishankar's visit.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Russia from Dec 25-29

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Russia on five-day visit

Jaishankar discusses multilateralism, regional conflicts during Russia trip

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

ED exempted from RTI but can inform on human right violations: Delhi HC

Govt bans Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)

SC constitutes committee of judges for preparing SOP on adjournments

Ram temple: Lord Ram's childlike idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum

K'taka Rakshana Vedike (NG) activists damage signboards in Bengaluru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :S JaishankarIndia RussiaSergey Lavrov

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story