Indonesian President Subianto to be chief guest at Republic Day event

The Centre on Thursday confirmed that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. This will be his first visit to India since taking office in October 2024.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Subianto will be on a two-day state visit to India starting January 25. During his visit, President Subianto and Indian leaders will review bilateral relations and discuss important regional and global matters.

India and Indonesia share a long history of friendship and cooperation. As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Indonesia is a key part of India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision.

Recently, India sent a large rice shipment to Indonesia after it faced a severe drought. The two countries are also working to strengthen military as well as people-to-people ties. Both nations recognise the strategic importance of the Malacca Straits, a vital link to the Indian Ocean, and are considering joint patrols in the region.

Earlier, Subianto was expected to visit Pakistan directly from India on Islamabad's request. However, his itinerary was changed after New Delhi objected to the visit. For a long time, India has sought to de-hyphenate itself from Pakistan in international relations, avoiding any equivalence between the two countries. President Subianto, a 73-year-old former special forces officer, has also been successful as a businessman. His visit is expected to deepen the strong and growing relationship between the two nations.

India, meanwhile, is facilitating a $450 million loan to Indonesia for the purchase of BrahMos missiles.