LIVE news: Netanyahu dials Trump after Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire deal

Israel continued its strikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire deal was announced, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Donald Trump to thank him after reaching deal with Hamas in Gaza. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families,” Netanyahu posted on X. Police officials said on Thursday that Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai. An unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, an official said. Khan was hospitalised following the incident which took place around midnight at the actor's house in Bandra area. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said. Speaking from the Oval Office, President Joe Biden sounded alarm over an oligarchy he said "is taking shape in America. Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower's warnings about the military-industrial complex when he left office, he added, I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well."