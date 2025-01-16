PM Modi to open Bharat Mobility Expo, over 100 launches of auto expected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22, will bring the entire value chain of the mobility ecosystem -- from automobile manufacturers to components, electronics parts, tyre and energy storage makers, and automotive software firms and material recyclers -- under a single umbrella.

With a theme "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain", aiming to foster collaboration and innovation across the automotive and mobility sector with an emphasis on sustainable and cutting-edge technological advancements, the global expo will be held across three venues -- Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, Delhi and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida.

Notably, India's flagship motor show, the biennial Auto Expo -- now clubbed with the Bharat Mobility Global Expo -- will also return to its original place, the erstwhile Pragati Maidan (now Bharat Mandapam) after more than a decade away at India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida.

The global expo, which is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is being hosted by industry associations, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), Nasscom, Indian Steel Association, Material Recycling Association of India, and CII.

It will have 5,100 international participants and is estimated to attract more than 500,000 visitors from across the globe.

Also Read

In the automotive segment at Bharat Mandapam, electric vehicles are expected to hog the limelight with the likes of passenger vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki unveiling its first electric vehicle, SUV e VITARA and rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd set to launch the Crtea EV on the first day.

In the luxury segment, German major Mercedes-Benz will launch its electric EQS Maybach SUV, while showcasing the electric concept CLA, and G Electric SUV. Similarly, compatriot BMW will showcase the all-electric BMW i7 apart from launching its all-new BMW X3 among others.

Overall, more than 40 new product launches are expected at this main attraction of Bharat Mobility Global Expo, 2025.

At the components show, to be held from January 18-21, 2025 at Yashobhoomi, over 1,000 exhibitors from around seven countries will be participating. There are five country pavilions from Japan, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and the UK, and exhibitors from USA, Israel and Thailand.

Over 60 new product and technology launches are expected at the components show.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will also witness the 1st edition of Bharat Construction Equipment Expo (Bharat CE Expo) 2025 from January 19-22 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, where large-scale participation of CE (construction equipment) industry, including component manufacturers, suppliers, financiers, technology solution providers and others are expected.