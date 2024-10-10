Indore on a 100-day mission to become world's first energy-literate city

Starting December 1, a transformative campaign will kick off in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to establish the city as the world’s first energy-literate community. Officials have announced that this initiative, dubbed the ‘Indore Climate Mission’, will engage approximately 3.5 million residents in efforts to bring down carbon emissions through changes in their daily activities. Collaboration for a sustainable future The Indore Municipal Corporation is partnering with the Energy Swaraj Foundation, an NGO led by Professor Chetan Singh Solanki from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. This collaboration aims to educate and empower residents to adopt more sustainable practices over the campaign's duration. According to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, the first phase of the campaign will unfold over 100 days, focusing on training residents in energy conservation techniques. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The first phase of the campaign, starting December 1, will be conducted for 100 days under which the city residents will be motivated to reduce carbon emissions by giving them proper training,” Bhargava said.

He said, “Our aim is to get Indore the identity of the world’s first energy-literate city through this campaign.”



Solanki, known as the ‘Solar Man of India’, emphasised that even minor adjustments, such as wearing unironed clothes once a week or dedicating one day to raw food, can lead to substantial energy savings. He noted that these small lifestyle shifts can contribute significantly to reducing the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The ‘Indore Climate Mission’ has set an ambitious target to lower the city’s monthly electricity usage by 7 to 10 per cent. This initiative not only aims to enhance environmental awareness among residents but also strives to foster a culture of sustainability in one of India's cleanest cities. Through collective efforts and commitment, Indore hopes to set a precedent for energy literacy and environmental responsibility across the globe.

More From This Section

[With agency inputs]