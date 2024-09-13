BJP workers, kin behind Mhow assault-rape, says Cong; ruling party denies

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday alleged that some BJP workers and their relatives were behind the incident of assault on two army officers and rape of their woman friend near Indore's Mhow. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, rubbished the allegation and accused the opposition party of creating a "false perception" on the issue. It also said the state government is very sensitive in such matters and that the accused in the Mhow case will not be able to escape.



Two army officers were assaulted and one of their two women friends was allegedly raped in the wee hours of Wednesday near popular tourist spot Jam Gate, about 30 km from Mhow military cantonment. Police have arrested three of the six accused so far.

Talking to reporters, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said, "It has been proven again that whenever incidents like rape and atrocities against women come to the fore, the names of BJP workers and leaders crop up. Behind the Mhow incident also, the names of BJP workers, their relatives and also the kin of other party leaders have cropped up." "What message does it give? It shows that there is a rule of mafia and rapists, and others are indulging in such acts without any fear of administration and government. As the names of BJP workers' relatives have cropped up in the Mhow incident, I want to ask (Chief Minister) Mohan Yadav - how is it possible that in your administration, party workers have got a free run to do anything?" he said.

In all such incidents against Dalits, adivasis (tribals) and women, why there are persons linked to the BJP behind, he asked, and termed Madhya Pradesh as the "most unsafe state" in the country. Refuting the allegations while talking to PTI Videos, state BJP chief V D Sharma said, "Congress is trying to build a false perception on the issue. There is a BJP government in the state...If any predator or pervert is found involved in such crimes, then they must know that there is a government headed by Mohan Yadav in the state which is very sensitive. It will not spare any such person even for a second." "The BJP government has ensured that such persons are jailed and get capital punishment as per the law. They won't be able to escape," he said. Accusing the Congress of spreading lies, he said the BJP government was working sensitively in such matters.