RaGa visits Delhi market, interacts with vendors over rising food prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to people at a neighbourhood market in Delhi on how the price of items, like garlic, peas, etc are straining household budgets

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi at the Giri Nagar vegetable market in Delhi. (Image: Screengrab)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the Giri Nagar vegetable market in Delhi, where he engaged with women customers and vendors, listening to their struggles amidst soaring food prices.

Garlic outshines gold price

The Congress leader uploaded on social media platform X a video where he criticised the government for sleeping like the mythical figure ‘Kumbhakaran’. He said that since garlic was Rs 40 once, today it costs him an arm and leg — Rs 400!
 
The video shows Gandhi accompanying women as they shopped, discussing the skyrocketing prices of everyday items. “How much does garlic cost?” he asked a vendor, to which a woman quipped, “Gold must be cheaper than garlic.”

Impact of soaring vegetable prices

As part of his visit, people began sharing stories of compromise and hardship. He discussed how the price of items, such as garlic (at Rs 400 per kg), as well as peas (Rs 120 per kg), would push household budgets to breaking. “What will people eat, and what will they save?” he asked.
 
Urging citizens to share their experiences, he said people must speak out about how the problem of inflation is impacting their lives. “Tell us how you are struggling with this problem-you know the condition of the market. Share your personal experiences with us,” Gandhi said. 

Women share their struggles over tea

Over tea, women candidly revealed how stagnant incomes and increasing costs have rendered saving impossible, forcing them to compromise on essentials. “Even arranging a rickshaw fare of Rs 10 has become difficult when food expenses take up everything,” a woman said speaking to the Congress leader.  

Congress slams govt on inflation

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X to share a report that cited sharp increases in the price of essential commodities over the last year. Staples like flour, oil, and spices rose by 50-100 per cent. Ramesh said, “The bullet train promised by the Modi government hasn’t arrived, but inflation, which is rising faster than a bullet train, has broken the back of the common person.”
First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

