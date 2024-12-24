How Shyam Benegal redefined Indian cinema with subaltern narratives

Shyam Benegal, one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, transformed Indian cinema by focusing on the lives and struggles of the marginalised. Through his groundbreaking films, Benegal gave a voice to the subaltern, often portraying women and the downtrodden as central characters in stories that challenged mainstream narratives.

Instead of romanticising India, Benegal viewed the nation through the lens of its minorities and underprivileged communities. These words from author Vivek Sachdeva in Shyam Benegal’s India: Alternative Images aptly capture the filmmaker’s vision.

Social realism in Benegal’s films

Benegal’s cinematic journey began with Ankur (1974), part of his village trilogy that also included Nishant (1975) and Manthan (1976). These films tackled themes of caste, class, and power, portraying the harsh realities of rural India.

In Ankur, Benegal explored feudalism and class exploitation, focusing on the relationship between a feudal landlord and a Dalit woman servant. The film eschewed the song-and-dance formula of mainstream cinema, offering a stark portrayal of class inequalities.

Nishant took this realism further, depicting systemic oppression in the story of a schoolmaster’s wife abducted by a zamindar’s brothers. Despite the schoolmaster’s efforts, legal and administrative systems remained complicit in the zamindar’s tyranny. The film ends with a revolt by villagers—a reflection of angst and helplessness—but even this uprising lacks resolution.

Film critic Chidananda Das Gupta noted that unlike Satyajit Ray, Benegal’s work deliberately took sides, dividing characters sharply into oppressors and oppressed. His realism was unflinching, refusing to offer simplistic solutions.

A feminist perspective

A defining feature of Benegal’s work was his nuanced portrayal of women. Rejecting the stereotypical roles often seen in mainstream cinema, Benegal’s female characters were complex, multidimensional, and central to the narrative.

In Bhumika (1977), Benegal told the story of an actress inspired by Hansa Wadkar, exploring her struggles with societal expectations, personal desires, and professional challenges. Mandi (1983) examined the lives of courtesans, portraying them as resilient individuals navigating societal hypocrisy while maintaining their agency.

Benegal’s work also highlighted the role of women in male-dominated spaces. Films like Kalyug (1981), an adaptation of the Mahabharata set in the business world, and Zubeidaa (2001) showcased women grappling with societal expectations while asserting their individuality.

In an interview with the British Film and Television Academy, Benegal said: “The Indian woman has always been portrayed as a victim… I wanted to change that.” His films succeeded in offering a more authentic representation of women.

Cinema as a political act

Benegal’s early films addressed urgent political and social issues, often reflecting his Nehruvian-Gandhian ideals. Manthan (1976) celebrated the cooperative dairy movement, while The Making of the Mahatma (1996) explored Gandhi’s formative years in South Africa and the evolution of his philosophy of nonviolence.

His iconic TV series Bharat Ek Khoj, based on Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India, explored India’s history with depth and objectivity, steering clear of jingoism while staying true to the source material.

Benegal also used his platform to address contemporary societal issues. In 2015, he condemned incidents like the murder of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi and the Dadri mob lynching, calling for a united response to intolerance. In 2021, he criticised proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, warning of potential government overreach in film censorship.

According to Benegal, filmmaking was inherently political. “Every social act of yours is also a political act, whether you like it or not,” he once said. His emphasis on objectivity and empathy defined his approach to storytelling.

The enduring legacy of Shyam Benegal

Benegal’s work serves as a reminder of cinema’s potential to inspire change. In an era dominated by spectacle-driven films, his focus on social realism and marginalised voices remains unparalleled.

By amplifying the stories of the subaltern and challenging societal norms, Shyam Benegal redefined Indian cinema, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences.