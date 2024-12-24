Congress moves Supreme Court against changes to Election Rules, 1961

The Congress party has approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Congress’ General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.”

The move follows the Centre’s amendment of Rule 93 on December 21, which limits public access to specific electronic election records to prevent their misuse. The restricted documents include CCTV footage, webcasting data, and video recordings of candidates during elections.

What did Jairam Ramesh say?

Ramesh criticised the amendment, calling it a step toward the ‘erosion’ of the ‘integrity of the electoral process’. “The Election Commission, a Constitutional body, charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner,” he said.

He further said, “This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable. The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it.”

Calibrated erosion, says Congress chief

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised the Centre over the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules. He accused the government of engaging in a ‘calibrated erosion’ of the Election Commission’s integrity.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Modi Govt’s calibrated erosion of ECI’s integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them."

BJP undermining democracy, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday criticised the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of undermining democracy through an amendment to Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules.

Stalin raised concerns that the amendment sought to reduce transparency in elections by limiting public access to election-related documents, including CCTV footage from polling booths.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said, “Democracy is facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union government with the reckless amendment of Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, to kill the transparency in election.”