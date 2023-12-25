Home / India News / Initial probe reveal merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto being hit by drone: Navy

Initial probe reveal merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto being hit by drone: Navy

The Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival in Mumbai, two days after it was hit by a drone

Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship pointed towards a drone attack and further forensic and technical analysis will be required to ascertain all the details, Navy officials said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team on Monday carried out a detailed inspection of merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on its arrival in Mumbai, two days after it was hit by a drone off India's west coast in the Arabian Sea.

Analysis of the area of attack and debris found on the ship pointed towards a drone attack and further forensic and technical analysis will be required to ascertain all the details, Navy officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The commercial vessel, with 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday following which both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard deployed a number of assets to provide assistance to the ship.

In view of the spate of recent attacks on commercial vessels in Arabian Sea, the Navy deployed warships INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata to maintain a deterrent presence in the region, the officials said.

Long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8Is are being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness, they said.
 

According to the official statement, on December 23, the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information regarding a fire onboard MV Chem Pluto, reportedly attacked by a suspected drone strike or aerial platform.

The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centre (MRCC), which established real-time communication with the vessel's agent, ascertained no loss of life and assured all assistance.It was also learned that the vessel fire had been doused by the crew. To augment the vessel's safety, MRCC Mumbai has activated ISN and immediately diverted other merchant vessels in the vicinity of Chem Pluto for assistance.

"The Indian Coast Guard also pressed Offshore Patrol vessel Vikram and Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft into action for rendering assistance to Chem Pluto. The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft has sanitised the area and established communication with Chem Pluto. The vessel has started making its way towards Mumbai after undertaking damage assessment and repairs on its power generation systems," the statement further read.

Also Read

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

V-Guard's Q2 net jumps 35% to Rs 59 cr, net revenue from ops rises 15%

Int'l agencies investigates loss of Titan submersible carrying 5 people

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Indian Coast Guard, ports, firms discuss readiness for oil spill disasters

India proudly acknowledges Christian community's contribution: PM Modi

Traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi due to Christmas celebrations

New criminal laws 90% same, more rigorous than 'colonial' ones: Kapil Sibal

Telecommunications, 3 criminal justice Bills get President Murmu's assent

Centre plans national ranking of all ports amid rapid rise of private ports

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyMerchant NavyMumbainavyIndian coast guard

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story