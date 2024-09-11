Inquiry committee defers hearing of 51 doctors of RG Kar by two days

Authorities of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday deferred the hearing of the 51 doctors who were issued notice for allegedly promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution, an official said.

The next date of the hearing is likely to be Friday, he added.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had on Monday issued a notice to 51 doctors for promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution and asked them to appear before the committee on September 11.

They have to prove their innocence before the committee, the notice said.