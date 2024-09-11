Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Inquiry committee defers hearing of 51 doctors of RG Kar by two days

The decision was taken by Special Council Committee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and access to institution's campus has been restricted for 51 doctors unless summoned by inquiry committee

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
Authorities of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday deferred the hearing of the 51 doctors who were issued notice for allegedly promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution, an official said.

The next date of the hearing is likely to be Friday, he added.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had on Monday issued a notice to 51 doctors for promoting a culture of intimidation, endangering the democratic atmosphere of the institution and asked them to appear before the committee on September 11.

They have to prove their innocence before the committee, the notice said.

The decision was taken by the Special Council Committee of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and access to the institution's campus has been restricted for the 51 doctors unless summoned by the inquiry committee.

The list includes senior residents, house staff, interns and professors.

RG Kar Hospital has been rocked by protests by junior doctors following the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor on its premises on August 9. The victim was allegedly raped and murdered on duty, an incident that has triggered nationwide outrage.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

