LIVE news: Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu, BSF trooper injured

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border here on Wednesday, officials said. The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known immediately, they said. At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistani firing, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said. He said the troops are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control. The ceasefire violation between the two countries has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector, the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed concerns over fresh incidents of violence in Manipur and said the Government of India needs to intervene in this. "The situation that is constantly developing in Manipur is complex because there are people from different communities here and in a way history has also given rise to conflicts at many different levels in Manipur. So the current situation has also become quite complex. I believe that the Government of India needs to intervene in this, where we bring a political solution here, where we bring confidence from every community in a way so that we can bring everyone on one platform and decide how to move forward. It is very important to bring this thinking, this platform and this favourable environment and I believe that no one other than the Government of India will be able to do this,"Sangma said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with members of German parliament in Berlin. Jaishankar said that he valued their support for stronger India-German relations. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to interact with members of German parliament in Berlin. Appreciated their insights on contemporary global issues. Value their support for stronger India-Germany relations."
Inner Manipur MP writes to Amit Shah, calls for 'corrective measures' to restore peace
Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep anguish over the "unprecedented violent crisis" in Manipur and called for "corrective measures" such as ensuring that the security forces act decisively to rein in the violence.
In his letter to Shah on Tuesday, Akoijam also called for thoroughly investigating the allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements and illicit drug mafia in the present crisis.
9:32 AM
Seven killed as mini truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh
Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in this district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district. "Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore told reporters.
9:21 AM
Sandip Ghosh's wife purchased properties without approval from WB govt: ED
The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday alleged that the wife of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, purchased two immovable assets without "proper approval" from West Bengal government authorities. The federal agency alleged in a statement that it has "found" documents related to about half-a-dozen houses, flats and a farmhouse owned by the doctor couple during searches conducted against them and their "close relatives" on September 6 at seven locations in Kolkata.
9:19 AM
9:16 AM
FIR filed against wing commander for alleged rape; IAF says cooperating with police
An FIR has been registered at Budgam police station against a Wing Commander following a complaint by a woman flying officer accusing him of rape, officials said here on Tuesday. The IAF said it is cooperating with the police. Both the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.
9:14 AM
8:49 AM
