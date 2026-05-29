Intel, Odisha, 3D Glass Solutions sign MoU for $3.3 bn substrate facility

The MoU aligns with the government's vision to develop the entire semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The tripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Anu Garg, chief secretary of Odisha; Vishal Kumar Dev, additional chief secretary, Electronics and IT, Odisha; and Lip-Bu Tan, Intel chief executive officer (CEO), while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw joined virtually.
The glass substrate initiative goes beyond semiconductor manufacturing, as it is about creating a future in which Odisha becomes a globally competitive destination for advanced technologies, innovation, AI infrastructure, data centres and digital transformation, the state’s chief minister, Majhi, said.