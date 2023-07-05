Home / India News / Internet ban extended for 5 more days till July 10 in strife-torn Manipur

Internet ban extended for 5 more days till July 10 in strife-torn Manipur

The Manipur government on Wednesday said it has extended the suspension of internet services in the state for another five days till 3 pm of July 10 to prevent any disturbance of peace

Press Trust of India Imphal
The authorities banned internet services across the northeastern state for the first time on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities began. It is being extended from time to time.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Manipur government on Wednesday said it has extended the suspension of internet services in the state for another five days till 3 pm of July 10 to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.

The authorities banned internet services across the northeastern state for the first time on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities began. It is being extended from time to time.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation," a statement issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh said.

Violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur HC asks govt to provide limited internet in selected places

Manipur students in Delhi-NCR struggling to survive due to strife in state

Candlelight march to pray for peace in Manipur, internet ban till 30 June

SC refuses PIL seeking to bring 'Arikkomban' back to natural habitat

Delhi mayor decries shortage of doctors, staff at MCD-run hospital

India can contribute in ending war in Ukraine: US ambassador to Kyiv

Never forget your mothertongue, motherland: President Murmu urges people

Expert panel on inter-state trade recommends legal framework for MNI

Topics :ManipurInternet

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story