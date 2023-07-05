Home / India News / India can contribute in ending war in Ukraine: US ambassador to Kyiv

India can contribute in ending war in Ukraine: US ambassador to Kyiv

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has been pressing for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bridget Brink (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India, with its rising global profile and current presidency of the G20, can contribute significantly in ending the war in Ukraine, US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget A Brink said on Wednesday.

At a special online briefing for a small group of Indian reporters, Brink said India's leadership is critical in addressing various global challenges and New Delhi's increasing concern over the adverse impact of the war on the Global South creates the ground for its role in defusing the crisis.

She said the United States hopes to work with its partners and allies around the world, including India, to support freedom and democracies, and the ability of countries to choose their own future.

"From Kyiv, every day I see both the devastating effects of the war and the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people," Brink said.

The ambassador said India's aspirations for global leadership and its calls for collective action through its G20 theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" reflect the spirit needed to achieve "peace".

The war has wide-ranging implications for the global economy, food security and the basic principles outlined in the United Nations Charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity, she said.

"As this year's president of the G20, your country's leadership is critical to shaping global events, including in places like Ukraine," Brink noted.

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has been pressing for the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

"We agree, as Prime Minister Modi said, that now is not the time for war. Ukraine has paid a terrible cost to defend its freedom and its independence. The loss of lives and human suffering is tragic here, and the effects of this war go well beyond Ukraine's borders," Brink said.

She said every democratic country has a stake in defending the principles of the UN Charter.

"I know that the people of India understand the importance of freedom of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and India's leaders have spoken about these bedrock principles," Brink said.

"While the war in Ukraine is happening in Europe, the global implications of the war should inspire leaders everywhere to look for solutions to bring it to an end," she added.

Brink also complimented India for its efforts to uphold the global order based on democracy and rule of law.

"We are grateful for India's partnership through the G20 and the Quad, and on the global stage by its tireless leadership in advancing multilateral cooperation and upholding the global order based on democracy and rule of law," she said.

"India helps ensure that our citizens and democracies around the world are free to thrive in peace," the envoy added.

The US ambassador to Ukraine said India's leaders have a unique voice to stand up for developing countries and encourage the continuation and expansion of the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure that people around the world can access food that they desperately need.

The ambassador also noted how India is working to support the developing countries or the Global South through its G20 presidency.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Russia launches first drone strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv in 12 days

US President Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary

Russian air campaign at night terrorises citizens in Ukrainian's Kyiv

Never forget your mothertongue, motherland: President Murmu urges people

Expert panel on inter-state trade recommends legal framework for MNI

India's first 'Tele-MANAS' chat-bot to ensure 24X7 services launched in J&K

India begins anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese solar panels' frame

Indian middle class will nearly double to 61% by 2046-47: PRICE Report

Topics :IndiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story