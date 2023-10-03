IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Shridi has India's most famous temple Shri Sai Baba, where thousands of pilgrims visit every day. The temple is a centre of attraction for millions of devotees of all religions and castes who pay homage to Shri Sai Baba. This was a small village where Sai Baba used to live with mud walls and it is now changed into a town with palatial modern buildings and shops.

Sai Baba is specially worshipped every Thursday, and on this day, people from all over the country visit Shirdi for Sai Baba darshan.

About the Chennai Shirdi tour package



Also Read: The Chennai-Shirdi tour package departs from Chennai Central Railway Station at 10:10 a.m. The train departs every Wednesday from Chennai Central Railway Station to reach its destination Shirdi.Also Read: IRCTC North East packages: Visit Guwahati, Shillong for 10 nights/11 days

What is the tour itinerary of the IRCTC Chennai-Shirdi package? Here is the schedule for the Shirdi package tour:

On Day 1, the Shirdi Express (Train No. 22601) departs from Chennai Central Railway Station.

On Day 2, the train will arrive at Sainagar Shirdi station at 11.30 a.m. and then transfer to the hotel via Non A/C vehicle, which is operationally feasible. After check-in, visit the temple at their convenience (No special or paid Darshan). Then overnight stay at the hotel.

On Day 3, check out from the hotel at 07:00 hrs, transferring to the Sainagar Railway Station to board the Sainagar Chennai Express at 08:25 hrs (Train No. 22602).

What does the Chennai-Shirdi package not include? Here is the thing that the Chennai-Shirdi Package does not include:

No portage at the hotel, telephone charges, insurance, laundry and all items of a personal nature.

The package also does not include still/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, or any other itinerary which are directly chargeable.

The payment for any meals, sightseeing, or any other activities is mentioned in the itinerary.

Any services not specified in the inclusions.

What are the charges for the Chennai-Shirdi package? There are two categories of the Chennai-Shirdi package, Standard package and Comfort package. Here are the detailed charges for each category:

Standard Category

Single Occupancy: Rs.5100/-

Rs.5100/- Double Occupancy: Rs. 3550/-

Rs. 3550/- Triple Occupancy: Rs. 3400/-

Rs. 3400/- Child(5-11yrs) with bed: Rs. 3100/-

Rs. 3100/- Child (5-11yrs) without bed: Rs. 2360/-

Comfort Category