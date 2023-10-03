IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

About the Chennai Shirdi tour package The Chennai-Shirdi tour package departs from Chennai Central Railway Station at 10:10 a.m. The train departs every Wednesday from Chennai Central Railway Station to reach its destination Shirdi.
What is the tour itinerary of the IRCTC Chennai-Shirdi package? Here is the schedule for the Shirdi package tour:
- On Day 1, the Shirdi Express (Train No. 22601) departs from Chennai Central Railway Station.
- On Day 2, the train will arrive at Sainagar Shirdi station at 11.30 a.m. and then transfer to the hotel via Non A/C vehicle, which is operationally feasible. After check-in, visit the temple at their convenience (No special or paid Darshan). Then overnight stay at the hotel.
- On Day 3, check out from the hotel at 07:00 hrs, transferring to the Sainagar Railway Station to board the Sainagar Chennai Express at 08:25 hrs (Train No. 22602).
What does the Chennai-Shirdi package not include? Here is the thing that the Chennai-Shirdi Package does not include:
- No portage at the hotel, telephone charges, insurance, laundry and all items of a personal nature.
- The package also does not include still/video camera fees, entrance fees for monuments, or any other itinerary which are directly chargeable.
- The payment for any meals, sightseeing, or any other activities is mentioned in the itinerary.
- Any services not specified in the inclusions.
What are the charges for the Chennai-Shirdi package? There are two categories of the Chennai-Shirdi package, Standard package and Comfort package. Here are the detailed charges for each category:
Standard Category
- Single Occupancy: Rs.5100/-
- Double Occupancy: Rs. 3550/-
- Triple Occupancy: Rs. 3400/-
- Child(5-11yrs) with bed: Rs. 3100/-
- Child (5-11yrs) without bed: Rs. 2360/-
Comfort Category
- Single Occupancy: Rs. 7900/-
- Double Occupancy: Rs. 6350/-
- Triple Occupancy: Rs. 6210/-
- Child(5-11 years) with bed: Rs. 5920/-
- Child (5-11 years) without bed: Rs. 5175/-