IRCTC North East packages: Visit Guwahati, Shillong for 10 nights/11 days

IRCTC has brought you a 10 nights and 11 days package, called the Jewel of North East Package.

Guwahati is a beautiful city which is located beside the Brahmaputra river in the northeast state of India, Assam. The city is popular for its hilltop Kamakhya Temple, which also features shrines to the Hindu deities Shiva and Vishnu. There are plenty of visiting places in Guwahati, including Umananda Temple, which is dedicated to Shiva, it is covered with engravings and located on Peacock Island in the river.

Another beautiful destination that the IRCTC Northeast package will cover is Shillong, which is a hill station located in Meghalaya. This hill station is known for its manicured gardens at Lady Hydari Park. It is also close to Ward's Lake, which is surrounded by walking trails. Here's a Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures displaying the region's native people. Shillong is also the capital of Meghalaya state.

A traveller who travels with IRCTC with its Jewel of North East Package can also visit Cherrapunji. The journey of Jewel of the North East will be covered through Railway mode.

What are the destinations covered by IRCTC North East packages?

IRCTC North East packages will cover four major destinations, namely, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Shillong, and Cherranpunji.

What are the departure times of IRCTC trains from different platforms?

Here are the departure times of the IRCTC northeast package train from Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) at 10:00 hrs, Gonda at 11.58 hrs, Basti at 13.11 hrs, Gorakhpur at 15.05 hrs, Deoria Sadar at 16.05 hrs, Siwan Jn at 17.00 hrs, Chhapra at 18.35 hrs.

What is the ticket fare per person?

Here's the ticket fare per person for Deluxe (2AC) travellers and Comfort (3AC) travellers:

Deluxe (2AC)

Single Sharing: Rs 81445

Double Sharing: Rs 44700

Triple Sharing: Rs 35,300

Child with Bed (5 to 11 years old): Rs 32585

Child without Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 27015

Comfort (3AC)

Single Sharing: Rs 79550

Double Sharing: Rs 42705

Triple Sharing: Rs 33305

Child with Bed (5 to 11 years old): Rs 30585

Child without Bed (5-11 yrs): Rs 25020

Hotel's Name

Guwahati: Hotel D Courtyard/Similar

Shillong: Alpine Continental/Similar

What this package doesn't include?

Here are the things that IRCTC doesn't include in its Jewel of the Northeast package:

There wouldn’t be any portage facility at hotels, tips or tavel insurance (except for the specified age group), or any other items of personal nature.

This package doesn't include any camera or entrance fees.

Catering services - Food (On-board & off-board).

Services of Tour guide.