Home / India News / ISRO cancels semi-cryogenic engine test after sudden pressure, speed spike

ISRO cancels semi-cryogenic engine test after sudden pressure, speed spike

"The ignition and generation of hot gas within the pre-burner chamber that drives the main turbine to drive the fuel and oxidiser pumps was focussed," the statement from ISRO said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
ISRO

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation terminated the first hot test on an intermediate configuration of the semi-cryogenic engine following an unanticipated spike in the turbine pressure and subsequent loss of turbine speed.

The July 1 test at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, was conducted towards developing a 2,000 kN (Kilonewton) thrust semi-cryogenic engine, known as power head test article (PHTA), to power the booster stages of future launch vehicles, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement on Monday.

The objective of the test was to validate the integrated performance of the critical subsystems such as the gas generator, turbo pumps, pre-burner and control components by carrying out a hot-firing for a short duration of 4.5 seconds, it said.

"The ignition and generation of hot gas within the pre-burner chamber that drives the main turbine to drive the fuel and oxidiser pumps was focussed," the statement from ISRO said.

"The test proceeded as predicted till 1.9 seconds validating the ignition and subsequent performance of PHTA. At 2.0 seconds, an unanticipated spike in the turbine pressure and subsequent loss of turbine speed was observed. As a precautionary step, the test was terminated. Analysis under progress would offer further understanding before proceeding with further hot tests for longer duration," the statement said.

The semi-cryogenic engine utilises a propellant combination of liquid oxygen and kerosene, and the PHTA forms the first hardware test of the engine development programme.

The test was carried out at the dedicated test facility recently established at IPRC for testing semi-cryogenic engines and stages.

ISRO had commenced the testing of PHTA in May at this facility.

Also Read

Nasa-Isro satellite gets 'auspicious' send-off before moving to India

ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

Locals worried as fresh crack appears near residential area in Joshimath

Tripura CM Saha seeks investment to explore state's natural resources

NADA India, SARADO are strengthening anti-doping efforts in South Asia

E-commerce operators face problem in GST drive to check fake registration

Don't want to be labelled villagers: 10K people living on Kolkata outskirts

Topics :ISRO

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story