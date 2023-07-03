NADA India, SARADO are strengthening anti-doping efforts in South Asia



The MoU aims to improve regional cooperation in South Asia. SARADO members include anti-doping organisations from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Therefore, through this collaboration, organisations can collectively address the challenges posed by doping practices in sports. In a move towards promoting clean and fairness in sports, the National Anti-Doping Agency, India (NADA India) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (SARADO).



Furthermore, Thakur emphasised the importance of regional partnerships in empowering the development of the sports sector. During the signing of the MoU, Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, expressed India’s commitment to promoting clean sports and its global contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport.



These areas of cooperation that need to be implemented over the next three years. The MoU signed between NADA India and SARADO project plan includes the development of anti-doping education and prevention programmes in South Asia; training and upskilling of sample collection personnel and educators; organising seminars and workshops; facilitating exchange programmes; and producing educational literature on anti-doping.



This collaboration between NADA India and SARADO is a step towards the fight against doping in sports in the South Asian region. By pooling their resources, knowledge, and expertise, these organisations aim to create a more level playing field for athletes, promote clean sports, and safeguard the integrity of competitions. The partnership also aims to further reflect India's commitment to regional cooperation and its aspiration to become a leader in sports development globally. Following the inaugural session, a ‘project plan’ meeting was held between members of NADA India and SARADO. The meeting aimed to discuss and outline the development of an anti-doping education plan for the South Asian region. NADA India presented an overview of the project plan, areas of cooperation, implementation strategy, and mechanisms for monitoring outcomes. Additionally, representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka provided insights into the state of anti-doping practices in their respective countries.

Sujata Chaturvedi, secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Kazuhiro Hayashi, director, Asia/Oceania office, WADA, Ritu Sain, director general & CEO, NADA India, and Mohamed Mahid Shareef, the director general of SARADO were present for the signing.