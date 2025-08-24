Home / India News / Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

The test, involving IAF, DRDO, Navy and Coast Guard, proved the parachute-based deceleration system that will ensure Gaganyaan crew module's safe splashdown

Isro Integrated Air-Drop Test
The parachute deceleration system, developed jointly by Isro and DRDO, was tested using a five-tonne dummy payload representing the crew module. (Photo: X/@isro)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
In a major leap for India’s human spaceflight programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully conducted its first Integrated Air-Drop Test (IADT-01), validating the full end-to-end functionality of the parachute-based deceleration system designed for the Gaganyaan crew module.
 
The test was carried out with support from the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.
 

What the test involved

 
The parachute deceleration system, developed jointly by Isro and DRDO, was tested using a five-tonne dummy payload representing the crew capsule, underslung on a Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force.  Upon reaching the designated altitude, the capsule was released over the sea, initiating a series of parachute deployments. 

Why IADT-01 matters

 
The test marks a crucial milestone in Gaganyaan’s pre-flight roadmap. Isro has earlier conducted separate trials, including drogue parachute deployment and rail-track rocket sled trials simulating failure scenarios. IADT-01 is the first trial to demonstrate the integrated system in a nominal configuration.
 
Planned future tests will cover off-nominal scenarios such as single-parachute operation, delayed deployment, and system failure simulations, to maximise safety margins.
 

Recovery phase critical

 
Following splashdown, aerial assets will locate the module before it is recovered by the Navy. This phase has been flagged as critical, as in past tests recovery teams faced challenges when the module inverted during retrieval. Ensuring smooth and safe recovery is key ahead of human missions.
 
With IADT-01 successful, Isro will now move to other key tests:
 
  • Pad Abort Tests (PAT) to demonstrate crew escape under emergency
  • Test Vehicle missions to validate abort and recovery systems in-flight
  • Unmanned orbital missions to prove reliability before carrying astronauts
 
These staged evaluations will together establish the safety framework before Gaganyaan’s first crewed launch.

Topics :ISROIsro manned missionIndian Space Research OrganisationGaganyaan missionBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

