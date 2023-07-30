Home / India News / Isro gearing up to launch 'exciting' missions for rest of year: Chairman

Isro gearing up to launch 'exciting' missions for rest of year: Chairman

The space agency, in a precise textbook launch today, successfully placed seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbits on board its trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

Press Trust of India Sriharikota (AP)
According to Isro, the Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 kilometres for a three-day mission

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Isro has lined up a series of activities over the next few months as it gears up for "exciting" missions including a GSLV launch this year, Chairman S Somanath said here on Sunday.

The space agency, in a precise textbook launch today, successfully placed seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbits on board its trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Giving some insights on the future launch campaigns to be taken up by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency, Somanath said: "We are going to come back with another PSLV mission soon in the month of August or early September."

"This year itself, we are going to have exciting missions. The PSLV is going to fly again. We are going to have the Gaganyaan test vehicle which is currently getting integrated," he said while speaking from the Mission Control Centre.

According to Isro, the Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 kilometres for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

Meanwhile, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here is already bustling with activity following the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14.

Scientists are currently involved in the orbit-raising manoeuvres of the spacecraft and now the stage is set for the rocket's planned August 1 journey towards the Moon after leaving Earth's orbit.

The technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface is planned on August 23 at 5.47 pm.

Elaborating about the future launches by Isro, Somanath, also the Secretary, Department of Space said: "We are also planning to launch the SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) in its third developmental missions as well as the GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) mission for launching the INSAT-3DS. We are packed with activity this year."

The SSLV is the sixth launch vehicle developed by Isro and has undergone two development flights in August 2022 and in February this year.

Also Read

Countdown commences for launch of PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore satellite

Isro scientists to perform unique experiment in PSLV-C56 mission launched

Isro to launch PSLV-C56 carrying 6 satellites from Sriharikota today

NISAR: NASA-ISRO observing satellite that can track entire earth in 12 days

ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 with seven Singaporean satellites, full update here

India, US collaboration has extended to new initiative: EAM Jaishankar

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to be launched in run up to I-Day: PM Modi

Semiconductor mission not just about meeting domestic requirements: EAM

40% work on Zojila tunnel over; terrain, weather challenges push deadline

Ensure 5% quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC

Topics :ISROPolar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocketIsro’s PSLV

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story