'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to be launched in run up to I-Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched in the run up to Independence Day to honour the martyred bravehearts of the country.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that with 'Amrit Mohatsav' resonating everywhere and August 15 near, a big campaign is being launched in the country -- 'Meri Mati Mera Desh'.

He said the campaign will be launched to honour the martyred bravehearts and programmes will be organised across India in memory of those who laid down their lives for the country.

"Special inscriptions will be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country in memory of these personalities," Modi said.

An 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be taken out during this campaign, he said.

"This 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', carrying the soil in 7,500 'kalash' from villages and various corners of the country, will reach Delhi. This yatra will also carry plants from various parts of the country. From 7,500 kalash, soil and plants that will come, an 'Amrit Vatika' will be built close to the National War Memorial," the Prime Minister said.

In his radio address, Modi also hailed the changes made by the government in the Haj policy in the past few years and said now more and more people are getting an opportunity to go for the annual pilgrimage.

Over 4,000 women were able to perform Haj without 'Mehram' or a male companion which he said was a "big change", the prime minister said.

He said Muslim women who recently came back from Haj wrote to him.

"Their Haj was very special as they performed the pilgrimage without 'Mehram'. Their number is not 50 or 100 but over 4,000. This is a big change," Modi said while pointing out that earlier Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without 'Mehram'.

"Through Mann ki Baat, I would also like to thank the Saudi Government," he said.

"The changes made in the Haj policy in the last few years are being appreciated. Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me. Now more and more people are getting an opportunity to go for Haj," the prime minister said.

He also talked about several artefacts that have been brought back to India from the US recently.

Modi noted that the past few days have been full of worries and trouble due to natural calamities. "People had to suffer in many places due to many swelled rivers like the Yamuna," he said.

Amid natural calamities, people of the country have once again brought to the fore the power of collective effort, the prime minister said.

Modi also said that it was encouraging to see people make novel efforts for water conservation. He also cited the record plantation of 30 crore saplings in a day in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is an example of public participation and awareness.

