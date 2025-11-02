Home / India News / CMS-03 launch marks milestone as Isro lifts its heaviest satellite yet

CMS-03 launch marks milestone as Isro lifts its heaviest satellite yet

ISRO's LVM3-M5 rocket lifted off from Sriharikota with CMS-03, a 4,410-kg satellite aimed at boosting the Indian Navy's communications and maritime surveillance network

ISRO
Prior to this, India used the Kourou launch base in French Guiana to send heavier satellites into orbit. The heaviest satellite launched so far was GSAT-11 in 2018, weighing 5,854 kg. | File Image
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Marking yet another milestone in the space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Sunday launched CMS-03, the heaviest communication satellite launched so far from Indian soil. This satellite is mainly targeted at boosting the Indian Navy's communication network.
 
Targeting the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), it lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at around 5.26 pm. The 4,410 kg CMS-03 satellite was carried on India's warhorse rocket LVM3-M5, also known as Bahubali. CMS-03, also called GSAT-7R, is the heaviest satellite carried by an Indian rocket so far.
 
“India’s Bahubali scales the skies, with the successful launch of the LVM3-M5 Mission! Bahubali, as it is being popularly referred to, LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Isro continues to script one success after another,” said Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is in charge of the Department of Space.
 
According to media reports, CMS-03 is targeted at serving the Indian Navy's communication network across the Indian Ocean. It is loaded with multi-band payloads, including C, extended C, and Ku bands, that enable secure, high-capacity voice, data, and video transmissions between warships, submarines, aircraft, and shore-based command centres.
 
“The successful launch of the CMS-03 satellite by the LVM3 rocket (Bahubali) is a monumental achievement for India, powerfully demonstrating our sovereign capability in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic applications,” said A K Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA). 
 
“This satellite will be a game-changer for our maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and mainland. The launch by Isro not only strengthens our strategic autonomy but also signals a vibrant future for private industry participation in building and supporting our nation's space assets, reinforcing our position as a formidable space power,” Bhatt added.
 
Prior to this, India had been using the Kourou launch base in French Guiana for launching heavier satellites. The heaviest that the country has witnessed so far was GSAT-11 in 2018, with a weight of 5,854 kilograms.
 
This would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy. The satellite would strengthen the Navy’s space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities.
 
The indigenously designed and developed satellite includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements.
 
It will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. “Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands. This satellite will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and maritime operations centres of the Indian Navy,” a government statement said.
 
“In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents the Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests, leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta,” it added.

Topics: Isro manned mission, Isro projects, Isro satellite launches

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

