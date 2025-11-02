Home / India News / Kerala govt sanctions ₹377.8 cr to repair Sabarimala pilgrimage routes

Kerala govt sanctions ₹377.8 cr to repair Sabarimala pilgrimage routes

The amount has been allocated for 82 roads across 10 districts, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Sunday

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)
The state government's approval for the repair of Sabarimala approach roads comes as multi-level preparations and elaborate arrangements are underway at the hill shrine ahead of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season. (Image: Adobe Stock)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the annual mandalam-makaravilakku pilgrimage in Sabarimala set to begin in a few days, the Kerala government said it sanctioned Rs 377.8 crore for the renovation of various roads used by Ayyappa devotees.

The amount has been allocated for 82 roads across 10 districts, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Sunday.

While Rs 68.90 crore has been sanctioned for 14 roads in Thiruvananthapuram and Rs 54.20 crore for the renovation of 15 roads in Kollam, Rs 40.20 crore has been earmarked for the repair of six roads in Pathanamthitta, where the hill shrine is located, he said in a statement.

According to the minister, the allocations for other districts are as follows: Rs 36 crore for nine roads in Alappuzha, Rs 35.20 crore for eight roads in Kottayam, Rs 35.10 crore for five roads in Idukki, Rs 32.42 crore for eight roads in Ernakulam, Rs 44 crore for 11 roads in Thrissur, Rs 27.30 crore for five roads in Palakkad, and Rs 4.50 crore for one road in Malappuram.

The state government's approval for the repair of Sabarimala approach roads comes as multi-level preparations and elaborate arrangements are underway at the hill shrine ahead of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season.

Lakhs of devotees from within and outside the country are expected to visit Sabarimala during the pilgrimage, which begins on November 16 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to hear stray dogs case on Nov 3, chief secys of states, UTs to appear

Rohit Shetty appointed Fit India Icon, pushes for social media fitness code

Delhi air quality worsens as AQI touches 421, enters 'severe' category

Rajasthan approves input subsidy for 763k farmers hit by excessive rain

President Murmu to visit Uttarakhand for three days, Kainchi Dham on agenda

Topics :India NewsKeralaKerala governmentSabarimala

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story