Isro's achievement has made every Indian proud: Om Birla on lunar mission

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the decision to mark August 23 as 'National Space Day' will inspire future generations to set high goals in life and to work hard to realise them.

He also welcomed the naming of the footprint of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon as 'Tiranga Point', and the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

He felt that these names are a tribute to India's age-old heritage as well as a symbol of its scientific ambitions and efforts.

In his opening remarks during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the nation in the space sector, he said the stupendous achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made every Indian proud and the nation's stature has increased at the global level.

Noting that India has dedicated the success of Chandrayaan-3 to the world's scientific community and all of humanity, Birla said the valuable information sent by Pragyan rover from the Moon would enhance human knowledge about space and pave the way for future discoveries.

Birla said that Chandrayaan-3 and solar mission Aditya-L1, apart from being successful space programmes, are symbols of the rise of India's scientific and technological prowess and talent and potential of its people.

He reminded the House that a large number of women scientists led from the front in both missions, which shows the contribution of women in building a new India.