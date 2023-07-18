Home / India News / Isro successfully performs 3rd orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3

Isro successfully performs 3rd orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said

Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

"The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/Isro, Bengaluru," it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

