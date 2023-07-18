Home / India News / Court declines to entertain Pernod appeal to renew liquor sale licence

Court declines to entertain Pernod appeal to renew liquor sale licence

India's federal financial crime agency has accused the company of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi

Reuters New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court on Tuesday declined to entertain Pernod Ricard's plea seeking a renewal of its liquor sale licence in New Delhi, marking the latest legal setback in the French giant's attempt to restart sales in the city.

India's federal financial crime agency has accused the company of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi city authorities in 2021, and violating rules by financially supporting retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands. Pernod has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Arpan Chaturvedi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Topics :CourtsPernod RicardLiquor saleLiquor firms

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

