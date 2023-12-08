IT modernisation of Postal Department has costed Rs 445 cr so far: Govt

Expenditure to the tune of Rs 445.4 crore has been incurred so far this fiscal for the IT modernisation project of the Department of Posts, Parliament was informed on Friday.

IT modernisation project 2.0 was approved in February 2022 by the government for the continuation of the technology project in the Department of Posts with a total outlay of Rs 5,785 crore for eight years, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The expenditure for 2022-23 stood at Rs 1,087.48 crore, and for 2023-24 (so far), it was Rs 445.41 crore.

The IT modernisation project is implemented centrally pan-India, and hence state-wise expenditure is not applicable, the minister said.

Quantifiable targets achieved in the last five years include central connectivity of the Post Office network through a dedicated Wide Area Network.

Moreover, mail operations are digitalised, including delivery through the Android-based Postman Mobile Application, and departmental post offices are working on the core banking system.

As many as 1.36 lakh branch post offices are working on Android-based mobile devices.

To a question on the panel's recommendation to explore the feasibility of renting out the estates and utilising vacant land through the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model to generate revenue, the minister said there is no such proposal under consideration.