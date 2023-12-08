Home / India News / Winter Session: Indian Navy has shortage of 10,896 personnel, says govt

Winter Session: Indian Navy has shortage of 10,896 personnel, says govt

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said 9,119 posts of sailors are lying vacant in the Navy as on October 31. He said the shortage in the officer-rank is 1,777

In 2021, 5,547 sailors were inducted into the Navy. The number in 2022 was 5,171.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian Navy is reeling under a shortage of 10,896 personnel including 1,777 officers, according to details provided by the defence ministry in Parliament on Friday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said 9,119 posts of sailors are lying vacant in the Navy as on October 31. He said the shortage in the officer-rank is 1,777.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sanctioned strength of officers and sailors in the Navy is 11,979 and 76,649.

Bhatt said a total of 323 officers were recruited in 2021 while the number in 2022 was 386.

In 2021, 5,547 sailors were inducted into the Navy. The number in 2022 was 5,171, he added.

To a separate question, he said a technology development fund to provide financial assistance to Indian industries, startups as well as academic and scientific institutions for the development of defence and dual use technologies.

The fund is also aimed at engaging the private industries especially MSMEs and startups to bring in the culture of design and development of military technology and support them with grant in aid, Bhatt said in his written reply.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Govt continuously taking initiatives to conclude trade pacts: RS told

Over 290,000 vacancies filled up in Railways in last 5 years till Sept 30

Defence ministry, TCIL ink Rs 588 cr deal for digital coast guard project

There was no bulk data download: Govt on alleged CoWIN breach

Over 26 million kids given measles vaccine between Apr 2022-Mar 2023: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian NavyParliament winter sessionDefence ministryIndian Naval powercentral government

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story